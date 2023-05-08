The Vapi District Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shailesh Patel, was shot dead on Monday. According to reports, Patel was visiting a temple with his family for darshan when unknown individuals on a motorbike opened fire at him and fled the scene. The motive behind the attack is not clear. A probe has been launched into the matter. Shailesh Patel, BJP Vice President of Vapi, Shot Dead While Waiting for Wife in SUV in Valsad.

BJP Leader Shot Dead:

@BJP4India vice-president of Vapi Taluka was Killed at Rata, in the Vapi area of South Gujarat. Shailesh Patel, BJP Vice President of Vapi Taluka, visited the temple with his family. at the same time, Unknown individuals on a motorbike opened fire and killed him.@BhaaratExpress — Divyendu Rai (@DivyenduRai) May 8, 2023

