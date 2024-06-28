Patna, Jun 28 (PTI) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Friday announced that the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3), which was earlier cancelled because of question paper leak, would be held from July 19 to 22.

The TRE-3 exam, held on March 15, was cancelled after it was discovered that the question paper was leaked.

According to a fresh notice issued by the BPSC, TRE-3 examinations will be held from July 19 to 22. While from July 19 to 21, the exams will be held in a single shift, on July 22, they will be held in two shifts.

The BPSC had conducted TRE-3 exams on March 15 across 415 examination centres in two shifts with around 3.75 lakh aspirants taking part in it, officials said.

The decision to cancel the examination was taken after analysing the report submitted by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police, which probed the allegations of question paper leak, they said.

The EoU in its report had noted that question papers reached a gang before the examinations. It had registered an FIR on March 16 under various sections of IPC and formed a special team that arrested 266 people.

Investigations by the EOU in the question paper leak cases of TRE-3, Bihar constable recruitment examination and NEET-UG have revealed that members of the infamous Sanjeev Mukhiya gang were connected, an official said.

"It has been found that Sanjeev Mukhiya's gang is spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. The gang was also behind paper leaks in the Haryana veterinary doctor recruitment exam, Haryana English teachers' recruitment exam and some recruitment exams conducted in UP," he said.

Mukhiya, identified as the mastermind in the NEET-UG paper leak case, was posted as a technical assistant at a government college in Bihar's Nalanda district. The CBI, which has taken over the investigation in the NEET-UG case, is searching for him, officials said.

Mukhiya's name was taken by all those arrested in the paper leak case, they said.

The Mukhiya gang and another such gang helmed by Ravi Atri, who was earlier arrested in paper leaks of some previous recruitment exams, are believed to be connected, they added.

