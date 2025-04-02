New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment to build a new and Viskit Assam "brick by brick."

Taking to social media after dedicating welfare projects worth crores across the State, CM Biswa said, "I am heading back to Guwahati after visiting 4 districts - Nagaon, Biswanath, Sonitpur and Jorhat- over the last few days. We have dedicated welfare works of over Rs356 cr".

"These include a new walkway, library, convention centre, circuit house, school, hostel, automated vehicle fitness centres and bridges. Brick by Brick we will build a new and Viksit Assam," CM Biswa said.

Sarma on Monday inaugurated several projects and laid foundation stones for forthcoming developments in Biswanath during his three-day visit to the districts of Biswanath and Sonitpur.

Among these initiatives, he inaugurated a newly constructed automated vehicle fitness testing station, built at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The facility, capable of inspecting up to 300 vehicles per day, would serve the districts of Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.

Following the inauguration, he convened a meeting with officials from the Transport Department and the facility's managing company, where a presentation was delivered on vehicle fitness testing procedures.

Subsequently, CM Sarma performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony and laid the foundation stone for a ropeway connecting Biswanath Ghat to Umatumoni River Island. The project, estimated to be constructed at Rs 58.81 crore, would span 446 metres and accommodate 300 passengers per hour.

In addition to facilitating transportation, it is expected to attract tourists and pilgrims to the region. He also inaugurated multiple projects, including the Circuit House (Rs 12.98 crore), the Office of the Biswanath Zila Parishad (Rs 4 crore), the Tribal Rest House (Rs 1 crore), and the Assistant Commissioner's residence (Rs 91 lakh).

Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for an Industrial Park at Borgang's No. 2 Dhemaji Bari (Rs 31.54 crore), an Accredited Driver Training Centre, and an Automated Driving Test Track (Rs 4 crore). (ANI)

