New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday suggested BRICS countries to explore cooperation in areas of solar energy, industry transition, infrastructure and climate resilience.

The minister participated in the 8th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting held virtually under the presidency of China.

The theme of the meeting was “Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”.

Addressing the meeting, Yadav highlighted the significance of BRICS nations in combating the global environmental and climate change challenges.

During a discussion on the topic "Join Hands to Facilitate Green and Low-carbon Development", the minister stated that existing BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) initiatives can also contribute towards promoting sustainable and low-carbon development.

"Solar energy, industry transition, infrastructure and climate resilience are areas where BRICS countries may explore cooperation," a statement quoted him as saying.

"Yadav highlighted historical responsibility of developed countries for consuming the carbon budget; equity at all scales in climate action and sustainable development; in mitigating climate change; Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC); national circumstances and priorities; climate justice; and fulfilment of commitments made by the developed countries on climate finance and transfer of technology," it said.

The minister said BRICS-led initiatives should be country-driven and voluntary in approach, and underlined the need for international cooperation and multilateralism.

