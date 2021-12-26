New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the demise of South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

"Deeply saddened by Archbishop Desmond Tutu's demise. Influenced by Gandhiji, he brought spiritual values to the anti-apartheid struggle and upheld the noblest ideals of humanity. His life will inspire generations. Condolences to his followers in South Africa and across the globe," tweeted President Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years he was hospitalized on several occasions.

Desmond Mpilo Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize 1984 for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa. He was hailed as the conscience of South Africa. (ANI)

