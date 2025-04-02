Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 (ANI): The opposition strongly condemned the Telangana government for its assertion regarding the land that was cleared to remove trees in the disputed area surrounding Hyderabad Central University (HCU) on Wednesday.

Taking to X, BRS Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka (KT) Rama Rao criticised the government on the HCU 400 acres disputed land.

KTR wrote, "When a whopping 14,000 acres of land is readily available in 'Future City' for Govt to promote IT Parks & other economic activity ..Why target the precious environment & destroy the present city for future generations ?"

BRS leader and MLC-elect Dasoju Sravan, taking to X, also criticised the Telangana police's action on the protesting students of Hyderabad Central University.

He wrote, "Tyranny Unleashed: Telangana CM orders violent crackdown on peaceful #HCU protesters! @TelanganaCMO @RahulGandhi . Strongly condemn the brutal lathi charge on HCU students, scholars, & teachers protesting to protect the University's Biodiversity Park and wild animals. At the behest of dictator CM Revanth Reddy, Telangana Police unleashed violence to enable a shady real estate land grab! .. This is a direct assault on academia, the environment, and innocent animals, flora & fauna. Is there anyone to rescue HCU students & bio-diversity park from this cruel and corrupt dictatorship?"

On Tuesday, the students were protesting against the felling of the forest on the university campus and the auction of 400 acres of land.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is planning to auction 400 acres of green land under Hyderabad University (HCU) to real estate companies, a move he claims will disturb the ecosystem.

Speaking to the media, G Kishan Reddy said, "Congress government wants to auction the land to real estate companies, which will disturb the ecosystem. Tree cutting is being done at night. Rahul Gandhi advocates for stopping mining in Kerala and gives big speeches in Delhi, so he should think about what his government is doing in Telangana. This is why students (of Hyderabad University) are protesting, and the state government is using force on them, which is wrong. I wrote a letter to the CM to stop this auction and cutting down of trees."

G Kishan Reddy had called for an immediate halt to the sale of the 400 acres of land under Hyderabad University, citing environmental concerns and the potential displacement of local wildlife. He also demanded an end to the tree felling, a measure that has triggered protests from students.

"I have written a letter to the Chief Minister (A Revanth Reddy) in the Congress government to stop this action. I demand from the CM and Rahul Gandhi that 400 acres should be saved. Also, the equipment that has been installed for tree-cutting should be removed," the Union minister told ANI.

"Forest Department, Central University, everyone has developed this land for a long time. But today, the Congress-led Telangana government wants to auction it off and give it to a real estate company. Due to this, there will be a lot of concrete jungle. Eco-sensitivity will be damaged and environmental problems will arise, we don't know where birds, animals will go," he added.

Minister Reddy claimed that the government is cutting trees down in the middle of the night, accusing the Congress government of hypocrisy as party leader Rahul Gandhi talks about the ecological damage of mining in Kerala. (ANI)

