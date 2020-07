New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A BSF jawan was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a Delhi Police woman constable at her rented accommodation on the suspicion of her having an affair with someone else, officials said.

The accused identified as Naresh, 27, was in a relationship with the woman. He is married and his family lives in Alwar district of Rajasthan, they said.

Also Read | Haryana Government Allows State Govt Employees With 50% Physical Disabilities To Work From Home: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

During interrogation, he disclosed that for the past few days he suspected her of having an affair with someone else. He said they engaged in a scuffle on the matter when he lost his temper and strangulated her by chocking her neck, according to police.

The woman constable posted in the Tihar jail was found dead in her room on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

She was currently posted with the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police, they said, adding that she was deployed at the Tihar jail as a daily diary entry writer in the office of the jail duty officer. Her parents stayed in Haryana's Rewari district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said a case of murder was registered after her body with strangulation marks was found lying on the bed of her room.

The scene of crime was also inspected during which her mobile phone was found to be missing from the room, he said.

"During local inquiry, we got to know that the woman was staying with a man from the past few days. On scanning CCTV camera footage, a man was seen leaving the house on Wednesday morning. Later, he was identified as Naresh," Arya said.

The accused was arrested form Dwarka area while he was going to meet his advocate, the DCP said.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)