India News | Budget Expectations: HP Apple Growers Expect Higher Import Duty on Foreign Apples; Tourism Industry Seeks Special Package

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): The apple farmers and tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh expect some budgetary sops in the election-year budget from the government of India.

The tourism business units are hopeful for a budget for a special relief package. Although the unemployed youth don't see any hope, apple growers are expecting that in the election year, the Union government and PM Modi will address their issues and make budget allocations.

Vikas Chauhan, an apple farmer from Himachal Pradesh, said, "Although I don't expect much, since this is an election year, the government must at least provide for anti-hail nets and other important things. The state government has to coordinate with the central government. Nothing mush has been achieved through one district, one crop scheme. Like apples from Shimla, tomatoes from Solan are in demand but there is not much support from the government in horticulture and agriculture in every district."

The apple farmer emphasised the financial crunch and unfriendly weather situations.

"We don't get proper financial assistance. CA stores are one of our biggest demands, but we do not have the money for them. We also become susceptible to non-friendly weather. There is a persistent dry spell," he added.

Vikas Chauhan highlighted how imports add to their existing problems.

"Apples from Turkey and Afghanistan are a big challenge. Imports must be controlled," requested the local farmer.

Atul Gautam, a local hotelier, elaborated that the corona and flood adversely affected the tourism industry in the state.

"Our tourism business has been badly hit after the Corona and floods last year. We are expecting a special financial package and a rebate in taxes from the union budget. We are expecting a budget for lower-interest loans," said Atul Gautam.

The local hotelier expressed his disappointment over the past budgetary allocations to boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

"We did not get anything from the union budget in the past. We have nearly 20% to 25% of the state population involved in the tourism business. The government is aware that the industry was badly hit. We hope they provide financial assistance to us." (ANI)

