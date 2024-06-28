New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday remanded one of the accused, arrested in connection with the recent murder of a man at the Burger King food outlet in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, in seven-day police custody.

The Delhi Police on Friday made the first arrest in Bijender, alias Golu, accused of being involved in the shootout at Burger King on June 18, in which Aman Joon was shot dead. Two other accused are still absconding.

Duty Magistrate Bharti Beniwal remanded Bijender in seven days of police custody after hearing the submissions of Delhi police.

The investigation officer (IO) produced the accused Bijender in court and moved an application seeking his seven days of custody, stating that custodial interrogation of the accused is needed to unearth the conspiracy of offence.

It was stated that the accused is to be taken to Madhya Pradesh to trace the source of the pistol used for murder and to Uttar Pradesh to trace the source of the cartridges used in the offence.

IO also stated that the accused can assist in the arrest of other culprits.

Advocate Manmeet Singh appeared for the accused and not objected to the police custody.

After hearing the submissions, the court granted the seven-day custody of the accused.

He is to be produced before the court on July 5, after the expiration of police custody.

The incident, which shocked the capital, saw three individuals arrive on a motorcycle, with two of them entering the establishment and opening fire on the victim.The arrested accused, Bijender, was identified as the person who was sitting on the motorcycle during the shooting.

It is worth noting that the post of Himanshu Bhau, which is going viral and taking responsibility for the Burger King murder case, also has the name of Ajit alias Kalia.

Kalia was arrested a few days ago by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Goa in the Fusion car showroom firing case. Kalia used to provide logistics to the shooters on the instructions of Himanshu Bhau.

According to Delhi Police, Ajit alias Kalia had provided weapons and information to the shooters who fired at the Fusion car showroom. The police also suspect that Kalia might have ordered these shooters to commit the crime at Burger King.

Sources from the Delhi Police also mentioned that it is important to question Kalia because he recruits fresh members into Himanshu Bhau's gang on his instructions and also provides them with logistics to commit crimes. (ANI)

