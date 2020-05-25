India News | Case Lodged Against Unidentified Persons for Hacking into Website at DM Office, Forging E-passes

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly hacking into the website that issues e-passes for interstate movement amid the lockdown at the district magistrate's office in Kanjhawala and forging such documents, officials said on Monday.

A complaint in this regard was received from the office of the District Magistrate (Northwest) on Friday, they added.

Since the matter is being probed, the website through which the passes were being issued has been closed down by the DM office, the police said.

According to the police, the e-passes were forged after the borders of Delhi were sealed.

The matter came to light after senior officials at the DM's office found discrepancies in the number of passes issued and that the password used for registration of e-passes was also changed.

"We received a complaint from the DM's office that someone had forged e-passes by hacking into the website. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons under sections of the Information Technology Act," a senior police officer said.

The police are probing whether any office staff was involved in it since they suspect that someone would have leaked information in exchange for the passes. They are also looking for the forged e-passes.

