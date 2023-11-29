Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Regional Officer, Central Board of Film Certification, Bengaluru and two private persons in an alleged bribery case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prashant Kumar, Regional Officer, Central Board of Film Certification, Bangalore and two other private persons identified as Prithvi Raj and Ravi.

The complainant filmmaker, Tiger Nag, has directed and produced a movie named Adavi and has said that he was being denied a censor certificate for many days. He alleged that the accused would keep demanding money to issue the certificate.

A case was registered on complaint against a Regional Officer, the Central Board of Film Certification, Bangalore and others, including two private persons, on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000.

It was further alleged that the accused later reduced the bribe to Rs 12,000 for the issuing of a censor certificate by the regional officer to rectify minor issues related to the subtitle of a movie that was directed and produced by the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while he was demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant.

A search was conducted at the premises of the regional officer, which led to the recovery of Rs 3 lakh.

All the arrested accused are being produced today before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bangalore. (ANI)

