Nagpur, March 3: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a senior official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Arvind from Nagpur on demanding bribery of 45 lakhs of the total amount for clearing the pending bills." The said officer has asked for Rs 45 lakh total bribery amount and the first installment," the agency said.

"Private individuals and companies are also involved in the bribery case and they are also part of the CBI investigation," they added. CBI is conducting searches in five places in Bhopal and Nagpur at the premises and residences of the accused person.

During the searches... documents regarding salary hikes have also been seized and digital evidence is also being seized, the agency said. More details are awaited.

