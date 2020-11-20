Lucknow, November 20: The Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Friday said that a strict law against 'Love Jihad' will soon be brought in the state. Home Department has sent a proposal to the Department of Law.

It was recently reported that the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government is also all set to bring a legislation in the ensuing winter session of the Assembly making “love jihad”, a term coined by rightwing politicians to attack interfaith marriages, a cognizable and non-bailable offence. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to Enact Law to Combat ‘Love-Jihad’ Cases.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the proposed legislation in Madhya Pradesh provides rigorous imprisonment of up to five years for “forcible marriage, seduction and forced conversions”.

Strict Law Against Love Jihad to be Brought in UP soon:

A strict law against 'Love Jihad' will soon be brought in the state. Home Department has sent a proposal to the Department of Law: Home Department, Uttar Pradesh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

According to reports, there are other Bharatiya Janata Party ruled states like Haryana and Karnataka as well, which are considering legislation to minimise the incidence of love jihad – a phenomenon that can be loosely defined as a Hindu woman converting to marry a Muslim

