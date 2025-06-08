Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) A CBI team on Sunday reached Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and recorded the statement of a local woman, in connection with a complaint she had earlier lodged against former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, an official said.

Jhuma Mondal's statement was recorded by the CBI team and it would be probed, the official said.

"We have recorded her statement, which she wanted to keep personal. Her statement will be investigated," the CBI officer said.

"I had registered my complaint (with the CBI) long ago. Whatever I have told them is personal. We all want capital punishment of Shahjahan. The women of Sandeshkhali are safe because Shahjahan is in custody. We are sure that once he is out, he will again start torturing us," she said.

Mondal was not present at her residence when the CBI team visited her home.

"She had gone to participate in a rally of BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendhu Adhikari, in Nazat in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district," he said.

Later, the woman's statements were recorded at a guest house at Dhamakhali, he added.

In January 2024, officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were assaulted and their vehicles were damaged when they went to the residence of Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali to conduct a raid in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Subsequently, several women in Sandeshkhali, a riverine island around 80 km from Kolkata had alleged land grabbing and sexual abuse by Shahjahan and his men, who are involved in fish farming and trading.

The CBI has taken over investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29, 2024 and the CBI took him under its custody on March 6.

