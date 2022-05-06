Narmada (Gujarat) [India], May 6 (ANI): A resolution was passed at the conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) on Friday strongly objecting to the World Health Organization's (WHO) estimates of 4.7 million COVID-19 deaths in India, informed sources on Friday.

The sources further said that WHO estimates are "flawed" and that the assumptions and estimates are "unacceptable" to India.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP; Says ‘326 Sedition Cases Filed in First Term of PM Narendra Modi’.

"It says that the WHO model is "flawed" and that the assumptions and estimates are "unacceptable" to India. In the resolution, it has been mentioned that India records its deaths in a systematic manner through a transparent and legal process," the sources added.

The WHO matter regarding COVID-19 deaths was taken up during the Conference, under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the 14th Central Council of Health and Family Welfare Conference (CCHFW) in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Also Read | Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Was Kidnapped Not Arrested, Says BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Around 20 health ministers passed the resolution who were present in the CCHFW.

"CCHFW, comprising of around 20 Health Ministers, passed a resolution on WHO's modelling estimates, as the Council is "deeply disappointed and distressed" with the WHO modelling which is based on very high estimates of excess mortality in India during the pandemic," said sources.

Speaking to ANI, Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singhla said that the resolution has been passed against WHO.

"The resolution has been passed against WHO, who fabricated the numbers during the pandemic. They haven't used proper mathematics, our system is very strong for calculating deaths and births. We have strongly condemned this issue," said Singhla.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "We all unifiedly Health Ministers who were present here have passed this resolution. We stick to our numbers because so many years this is the kind of practice and statistics that always India has followed, every death in this country has been scientifically registered."

According to the WHO report, more than 4.7 million people in India are thought to have died because of COVID-19.

India has strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by the WHO for projecting excess mortality estimates concerning coronavirus and has said that authentic data is available.

Referring to excess mortality estimates, the Health Ministry said in a statement that the validity and robustness of the models used and the methodology of data collection are questionable.

Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday said the country has a systemic data pool and it does not need to rely on "modelling, extrapolations and press reports" for ascertaining COVID-related death.

"If one gets positive today and dies after two weeks, will it be a COVID death? Or if one dies after two months or six months of contracting the disease- will it be COVID death?" questioned Bhargava. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)