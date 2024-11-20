Karad, Maharashtra [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Tawde of distributing money at a hotel in Nalasopara ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, triggering a political storm. Opposition parties have seized the moment, with Congress demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations.

"Vinod Tawde is a senior BJP leader. His being caught distributing money is unfortunate. The Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance and initiate an SC-monitored probe," said Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant expressed concerns over the state of democracy in Maharashtra and questioned the Election Commission's inaction.

"Throughout these elections, several such incidents have come to light, but no FIRs were lodged against the culprits. Most of these cases involve the ruling party. What was the EC doing all this time?" he asked.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the BJP of desperation.

"This shows the BJP has accepted its defeat in Maharashtra. Distributing money won't change the outcome. The people of Maharashtra are ready for change," he said.

Responding to the allegations, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske dismissed the incident as election-time politicking.

"Leaders often visit constituencies to encourage workers. The opposition is making an issue out of nothing," he said.

Meanwhile, Vinod Tawde denied the accusations, calling for an impartial investigation.

"I was at the hotel for a meeting to brief MLAs on the Model Code of Conduct and voting protocols. The BVA workers misunderstood and claimed money was being distributed. Let the Election Commission and police investigate and examine the CCTV footage. I have nothing to hide," Tawde said.

The Congress also took the opportunity to criticise the BJP-led central government over its handling of the Manipur crisis. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accused the government of neglecting peace efforts in favour of divisive politics.

With Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for Wednesday, the allegations have heightened tensions, while the Election Commission has yet to respond to demands for action. (ANI)

