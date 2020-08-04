Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): 25-year old Illayaram Sekar has attempted to break the Guinness World Record of solving most Rubik's cubes underwater in a single breath.

Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik's cubes in 2.17 minutes against the previous record of 5 Rubik's cube solved underwater in 2014.

After attempting Guinness World Record for solving most Rubik's cube underwater in a single breath, Illayaram Sekar said, "I finally broke the record after six years. I am the first person to attempt this record in Asia. I am working in a school currently in Chennai."

"I want to inspire my students to do more. Pandemic will come and go but our mind and spirit should reach a higher level to face anything in life."

While solving the 3D combination puzzle Rubik's cube one has to get even colors on each side of the cube. (ANI)

