Raipur, Mar 22 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday protested in the Chhattisgarh Assembly demanding that the Congress government restore a pension scheme meant for those who were detained under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency in 1975-77.

The pension scheme for detainees under MISA during Emergency, which was started under BJP rule in 2008, was scrapped by the Bhupesh Baghel government in 2020.

BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, Ajay Chandrakar and Shivratan Sharma, raised the issue in Zero Hour and sought a discussion by moving an adjournment motion notice.

Kaushik said the scheme was launched by the previous government for those who fought for fundamental rights during Emergency imposed by the Congress (government at the Centre).

"The Congress government scrapped the pension scheme in 2020, following which MISA detainees approached Chhattisgarh High Court against the decision. The HC has given its judgment in favour of MISA detainees and asked the government to restore the pension. But, so far it has not been restarted," he said.

The Opposition alleged the state government was violating the High Court's order and sought discussion over it by moving an adjournment motion notice.

As the chair overlooked the demand for discussion on the issue and proceeded with further listed business, BJP MLAs shouted slogans, leading to the proceedings being adjourned for five minutes.

