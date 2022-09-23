Sukma, Sep 23 (PTI) A 27-year-old Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was arrested by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Friday.

Madvi Bheema alias Mohan was apprehended in the jungles between Gondpalli and Upampalli villages, under Polampalli police station limits, on Thursday night, Sukma superintendent of police Sunil Sharma said.

A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 74th battalion, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police, which was out on a search operation, nabbed the accused, he said.

Madvi carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and was involved in several Naxal-related incidents, the official said.

Madvi, who joined the outlawed outfit in 2009, had served in various capacities in the organisation and was active as the area command-in-chief (ACM) of the Kerlapal Area Committee, he said.

The accused Naxalite was involved in several incidents of violence, including the 2011 attack on the security forces in Bijapur in which two jawans died, killing of villagers and firing on police party, the official said.

A muzzle-loading gun, five detonators, three gelatin rods, a cordex wire, a multi-meter, a compass, a radio, four batteries and other materials were recovered from the accused, he said, adding that 23 warrants were pending against him.

