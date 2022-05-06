Raipur, May 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported nine COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,305, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.21 per cent, he added.

The recovery count was 11,38,229 after four people completed home isolation, leaving the state with 42 active cases, he said.

No new coronavirus case was reported in 21 districts, while 15 districts have no active case as on Friday, the official informed.

With 4,344 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,62,068, he added.

