Raipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 976 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,39,175, while nine deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 13,937, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 4.62 per cent as on Sunday, he added.

The number of recoveries reached 11,08,630 after 61 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,180 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 16,608, he said.

“Durg recorded 198 cases, followed by Raipur 145, Rajnandgaon 71, Korba 57, Bilaspur 56, Balrampur 55 and Raigarh 27, among other districts. With 21,139 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,64,87,434,” the official informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,39,175, new cases 976, death toll 13,937, recovered 11,08,630, active cases 16,608, today tests 21,139, total tests 1,64,87,434.

