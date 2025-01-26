Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 26 (ANI): In a historic moment on Sunday, the Indian national flag was unfurled for the first time in Tumalpaad on the occasion of 76th Republic Day, a region in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, that was previously affected by Naxalism.

The celebrations took place under the leadership of Himanshu Pandey, Commandant of the 74th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Retirees To Receive 186% Boost in Pensions With Approval of 2.86 Fitment Factor? Check Details Here.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the region's journey towards peace and stability. Tumalpaad, located in the Sukma district, has been a hotspot for Naxal activities in the past. However, the relentless efforts of the security forces have helped to restore normalcy in the area.

The event was organised with the participation of local villagers. After the flag unfurling ceremony, Commandant Pandey distributed sweets to the villagers and provided them with information about the Republic Day of the country.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Breaks Protocol, Walks Down Kartavya Path To Greet People After Conclusion of 76th R-Day Parade (Watch Video).

This celebration in Tumalpaad highlights the progress made in the region, where security forces have worked to ensure peace and normalcy for the Naxal-dominated area.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day of India.

Taking to X, Sai emphasised the significance of Republic Day in inspiring unity and respect for the Constitution and the importance of democracy and good governance and reiterated that the state government is working continuously for the upliftment and development of every section of society, from Surguja to Bastar, in line with the spirit of the Constitution.

"Today India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day in a grand manner. Republic Day inspires us to remain committed to unity in diversity, respect for the Constitution and democracy and good governance. Respecting this spirit of the Constitution, our government is continuously working for the upliftment and development of every section and efforts are being made to bring prosperity through good governance from Surguja to Bastar. Happy Republic Day to all of you!" Sai said.

Sai further emphasised the importance of the day in paying tribute to the contributions of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly and noted that this year's Republic Day marks the completion of 75 years since the implementation of the Indian Constitution.

The Chief Minister called on the people of the state to actively participate in realising the goal of a "Developed India--Developed Chhattisgarh" by adhering to the ideals laid out in the Constitution.

"Happy Republic Day to all of you! This day is to pay tribute to the contribution of our Constitution maker, Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly. This year's Republic Day is a celebration of the completion of 75 glorious years of the implementation of the Constitution. Come, on this festival of unity in diversity, let us play our active participation in realising the resolution of "Developed India--Developed Chhattisgarh" by following the constitutional ideals. Hail India, Hail India, Hail Chhattisgarh!" Sai said in another post in X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)