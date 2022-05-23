Balrampur, May 23: Two women health workers with their teams trekked 10 km through steep terrain and hilly forests to conduct health checkups of people in tribal-dominated Jhalwasa village in Balrampur district.

The district administration is running health camps in the tribal-dominated inaccessible villages located in dense forests in Balrampur. The camps are being run by the joint team of Health Department and Women and Child Development Department.

To reach Jhalwasa which falls under Sabag Gram Panchayat, one has to cross through a hilly and inaccessible forest path of about 10 kilometres. There are about 28 households of which about 20 are from special backward tribes. The team included two women health workers Halmi Tirkey and Suchita Singh.

"I am ANM from Sabag health centre. We reached here by passing through hills and forests. We walked for around 10 km. We are running health camp here. We come here to conduct health check-ups of villagers," ANM Halmi Tirkey told ANI. Balrampur district collector Kundan Kumar appreciated the work of both the women health workers Halmi and Suchita Singh.

"There is a Jhalwasa village which is extremely remote. It is a 10-kilometre trek. Our teams went there yesterday. Two ANMs-- Halmi and Suchita Singh-- did very good work to reach there and conduct check up on people. We are organising many such camps," Kumar told ANI.

"Healthcare camps are being set up in several villages. Aanganwadi workers are going into dense forests to treat people. Blood pressure, blood sugar level, overall health conditions were checked and found mostly well," said the official.

