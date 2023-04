Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed two separate petitions seeking an order to the authorities to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are followed and basic amenities are provided to the public during the upcoming Madurai Chithirai festival later in the month.

The festival is celebrated during the Tamil month of Chithirai.

Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam is the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

The festival lasts for one month. The first 15 days mark the celebrations of the coronation of Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai and her marriage to Sundareshwar.

In 2022, two people died after a huge crowd thronged Chithirai festival celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. (ANI)

