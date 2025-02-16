Kolkata, February 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway station, which claimed 18 lives and emphasized the need for better planning and crowd management to prevent such incidents. In a post on X she wrote, "The tragic loss of 18 lives in the Delhi stampede is deeply heartbreaking. This painful incident highlights the importance of careful planning and management, especially when it comes to the safety of citizens. Pilgrims on their way to the Maha Kumbh should have been met with proper support and facilities, not distress."

"It is essential to ensure that such journeys are safe and well-organized. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," added the West Bengal chief minister. The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

As per the latest update in the stampede incident, bodies of the deceased brought to the national capital's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following the stampede had injuries on their chest and abdomen areas with asphyxia being the likely cause of death, according to RML hospital sources. Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla, said, "We received five bodies, one male aged 25 years and four females - three in their thirties and one aged 70 years... Four bodies have been handed over to their families..."

Sources at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital (LNJP) indicated that a majority of the victims who sustained injuries in Saturday night stampede suffered lower limb injuries while others suffered from bone injuries. The injured admitted to the LNJP hospital in the national capital have been discharged by the doctors after primary treatment.

A team of 15 doctors is currently taking care of the injured patients.

