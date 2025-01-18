Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, lauded the SVAMITVA scheme for empowering rural citizens in the state.

"The majority of the population in the state comprises people from North India, with over 45 lakh individuals benefiting. In 45,501 Gram Panchayats, 45,35,000 houses in Uttar Pradesh have received the benefits of the scheme," he said.

He further added, "I extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister, officials, and volunteers who made this possible. I also congratulate the beneficiaries on receiving their property rights. Previously, in 37,800 villages of Uttar Pradesh, over 55.14 lakh property cards were distributed under the SVAMITVA scheme."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 65 lakh property cards to property owners under the SVAMITVA scheme, across ten states and two union territories.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) initiative is making significant strides in transforming rural India.

Under the initiative, the Government is providing accurate property ownership data, with clear ownership records in hand, thereby, land disputes have reduced.

The scheme has marked a milestone in India's rural empowerment and governance journey.

The scheme also helps facilitate the monetization of properties and enables institutional credit through bank loans; reducing property-related disputes; facilitating better assessment of properties and property tax in rural areas and enabling comprehensive village-level planning.

A drone survey has been completed in over 3.17 lakh villages, which covers 92% of the targeted villages. So far, nearly 2.25 crore property cards have been prepared for over 1.53 lakh villages.

The scheme has reached full saturation in Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand and Haryana. Drone surveys have been completed in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and also in several Union Territories.

The scheme was launched on April 24, 2020 (On National Panchayati Raj Day) by Prime Minister Modi, and aimed to provide a "Record of Rights" to property owners in rural Abadi areas using drone and GIS technology.

Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister virtually distributed the first set of Property Cards on October 11, 2020. (ANI)

