Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 13 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the Passing Out Parade at the iconic Chetwode Drill Square of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, known as the 'Temple of Martial Learning'.

COAS General Dwivedi congratulated the Officer Cadets and their parents, highlighting the singular honour of serving the Armed Forces. He exhorted the Officer Cadets to strive for excellence and rise to the challenges in their service of the nation.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of Indian Army, wrote, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS reviewed the Passing Out Parade #POP of 157th Regular, 46th TES, 140th TGC, 55th SCO & TA OEE 2023 Courses. A total of 525 Officer Cadets, including 34 from Friendly Foreign Countries, passed out from the hallowed portals of Indian Military Academy #IMA, displaying immaculate drill, flawless coordination & exceptional turnout."

A total of 525 Officer Cadets, including 34 from friendly foreign countries, passed out from the hallowed portals of the Indian Military Academy, displaying immaculate drill, flawless coordination and exceptional turnout.

During the parade, all cadets marched in unison as they took their final steps on the parade ground.

The newly commissioned officers, including several foreign cadets, will join the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad's Dundigal, a Combined Graduation Parade was held to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training for Flight Cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Academy. (ANI)

