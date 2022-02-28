New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday said it coordinated the rescue of a Greek national who fell off a merchant vessel in the Arabian sea off Lakshadweep.

In the morning of February 27, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received a distress call from merchant vessel Galini when it was around 625 nautical miles west of Agatti Island in Lakshadweep, the ICG said in a statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: PM Narendra Modi Calls Another High-Level Meeting on Ukraine Situation.

The ICG's MRCC "successfully coordinated recovery of man overboard (MOB)" named Papadopoulous Donysis, a Greek national, employed as second officer on board Galini, it noted.

The MRCC promptly diverted merchant vessel Barzan towards Donysis' position as it was the nearest vessel (60 nautical miles), the coast guard said.

Also Read | EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Management Trainee Posts at eximbankindia.in; Check Details Here.

On continuous search in and around the datum, Barzan reported sighting Donysis and immediately headed for his recovery, it mentioned.

"On successful recovery of the Greek national, it was informed that the recovered person is in healthy condition and stable," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)