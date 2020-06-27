Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old college student is feared to have drowned in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, police said.

Waris Alam, a resident of Bun village, was among a group of youth taking bath in Neeru river. He went in deep water and was carried away by the strong current near Nai-Dhangri village this afternoon, the police said.

"As soon, we came to know about the incident, a police team along with locals, volunteers of an NGO and sleuthes of SDRF started the search and rescue operation but as the last reports came in the boy could not be traced," Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Raj Singh Gouria told PTI.

He said a teenager had also drowned at the same place last year.

