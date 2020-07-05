Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) Rajasthan police has provided a Z-category security cover to Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in view of threat to her life.

Her husband has also been provided two personal security officers (PSO).

The security cover for the MLA from Sadulpur in Churu and her husband has been enhanced following an Intelligence Department order issued on Friday, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The decision was taken on the report of CID Superintendent of Police (Security), who reviewed the threat perception to Poonia, who had been accused of being involved in exerting pressure on Police Inspector Vishu Dutt Vishnoi who committed suicide in May.

The BJP and BSP leaders had alleged that Vishnoi was being coerced by Poonia, a charge denied by her.

The Vishnoi suicide case has already been referred to the CBI.

Poonia, an Olympian-turned-politician, is the second MLA after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to get Z-category security cover in the state.

