Jaipur, July 25: The Congress has decided will run a nationwide digital campaign -- 'Speak Up For Democracy' -- on Sunday against the BJP's "attempts to violate constitutional and democratic values and tradition", a party leader said. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Avinash Pande said the campaign will start at 10 am on Sunday. Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

He alleged that the BJP has been "constantly striking at constitutional institutions and values". Attempts were being made to topple elected state governments one after another, Pande alleged. In a video message on Saturday night, he said the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh government was toppled by the BJP and now it was "conspiring to do the same in Rajasthan." Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police ACP Sanket Kaushil Hit by Car While on Duty, Declared Brought Dead at AIIMS.

"The chief minister of Rajasthan requested the governor to call an Assembly session. But ignoring the request shows that the Central government is misusing constitutional institutions and playing with democratic values and traditions," he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)