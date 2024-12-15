Patna (Bihar) [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lallan) Singh on Sunday accused the Congress of insulting the Constitution since Independence and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about this in his address to the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to mediapersons, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "The Congress party has disrespected the Constitution since Independence and PM Modi showed them the mirror in Lok Sabha."

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of constantly disrespecting the Constitution.

Responding to the two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution.

"Congress has continuously disrespected the Constitution. It has made attempts to reduce its importance. History of Congress is full of such examples," he said.

PM Modi also accused the Congress of manipulating reservations for appeasement, harming SC, ST, and OBC communities and said Dr BR Ambedkar had introduced the reservation system to ensure equality and rights for the underprivileged.

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar dedicated his life to uplift the marginalised communities for India's progress. He believed that to make our country developed in a true sense, no section should remain weak. For this, he introduced the reservation system to ensure equality and rights for the underprivileged. However, vote-bank politics by them (Congress) hijacked this system, manipulating reservations for appeasement, harming SC, ST, and OBC communities," PM Modi said in his speech during a discussion on the 150 years of adoption of Constitution.

Recollecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to tear a decision made by the then cabinet in a media briefing, PM Modi alleged that these individuals "habitually played with the Constitution and did not respect it". He added that it was unfortunate that the then Cabinet later changed its own decision.

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)

