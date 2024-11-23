Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the Constitution is not only a legal document but also a guide for socio-economic change, which has supported and strengthened India's democracy.

"Our Constitution is not only a legal document but also a guide for socio-economic change. On the coming 26th of November, we are going to celebrate 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution and the 10th Constitution Day. The Constitution has supported and strengthened our democracy, and today democracy has become an integral part of our lifestyle," Birla said while addressing the National Convention on the Constitution of India at OP Jindal Global University in Haryana's Sonipat.

He urged the youth to work with full strength in building a developed India while performing their duties enshrined in the Constitution. Only the contribution of each individual along with the collective strength will ensure the development of India, Birla stressed.

Birla said that the setting up of the Constitution Museum was an important task, which would introduce the coming generations to the process of making our Constitution, its various aspects and the democratic discourse that went into making the Constitution.

Birla said that through the museum, the University will inspire not only the current generation but also the coming generations with the democratic values, culture and heritage of the country.

He further added that the Constitution makers of India have given the country such a Constitution, which is a source of guidance not only for India but the whole world. In the context of the upcoming Constitution Day, Birla said that it is a matter of joy that this day is being celebrated in every school, college and institution in India, which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 as a historic step.

"Constitution Day ensured that we remember the values, and ideals of the Constitution so that we can make our democracy more empowered and strong. It is a matter of pride that the Constitution of India is guiding the whole world," he said.

Noting that democracy is not just a political framework for India, but it is a part of our lifestyle, our thoughts and our functioning, Birla emphasised that despite the many diversities of the country, democracy has kept us united.

"That is why today we feel proud that we have a Constitution, which not only guides social and economic changes but also spreads the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam across the world. The Constitution is not only a legal framework, but a document of social change, which has worked to bring positive change in the life of even the last person in the society," he said.

He further said that the Constitution tells us that equal opportunities and rights are necessary for every section of society.

Birla noted that the national convention organized at the University provided an opportunity to understand the roots of Indian ideology, Indian culture and the Constitution of India. He hoped that this initiative would inspire students and experts, and they would adopt the principles of the Constitution in their lives.

Birla further said that they should contribute to the process of nation-building in a constructive manner.

He emphasized that every countrymen will have to work towards taking the country forward in a new direction by performing their duties.

He expressed confidence that all citizens will collectively achieve success in this direction, and will realize their dreams under the guidance of the Constitution. He exhorted every Indian to participate in this journey together and contribute towards building a prosperous and strong India by performing our duties. (ANI)

