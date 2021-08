ASP Pragya Meshram confirmed that case has been filed against the cop. (Photos/ANI)

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) in Rajnandgaon for allegedly raping and trying to kill the daughter of his house help, as per the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pragya Meshram confirmed the filing of the case while talking to the media on Wednesday.

The house help's daughter had alleged that the policeman raped her and tried to kill her. (ANI)

