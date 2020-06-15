Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Corona Suspect Admitted to Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital Missing for 15 Days, Claim Kin

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:46 AM IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Family members of a man suspected of being COVID-19 positive have reported him missing from Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital for the last 15 days and have lodged a police complaint.

He had last contacted his neighbour on June 2, they said on Sunday.

Mukesh Singh, brother of the missing man said, "My brother Narender Singh was shifted to King Koti Hospital on May 30 after he complained of ill health. From King Koti Hospital my brother was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Ambulance on the same day. The same evening he said he was suffering but got no response from the Gandhi Hospital Management ."

"On June 2 he last spoke to a neighbour and since then he has not been in contact . We have filed a missing complaint, it has been 15 days, he has not been found yet," he added.

G Ranveer Reddy, Inspector of Mangalghat Police Station, speaking to ANI said that a missing complaint of one Narender Singh was filed on June 6.

"He is not a COVID-19 positive patient, he is not yet found, The search is still on," the inspector said.

The State Government had announced earlier that Gandhi Hospital will treat only coronavirus positive patients. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

