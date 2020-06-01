India News | COVID-19: CAPFs Register 70 Pc Recovery Rate; Fresh Cases Continue

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), deployed across the country for a variety of internal security duties, have registered a recovery rate of 70 per cent as they continue to register fresh coronavirus cases, an official data said on Monday.

As per a centralised data accessed by PTI, the five CAPFs and the elite commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and federal contingency force National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reported a total of 1,426 COVID-19 cases till May 31.

The five CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal.

As per data, out of the total, 984 personnel have been cured or have recovered from the disease while about 435 are admitted to various COVID-19 designated hospitals in the country.

The recovery rate is about 70 per cent, it said.

At least 28 fresh cases were reported in the five CAPFs on Monday.

"The Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police force top the recovery tally with 91.37 per cent and 88.94 per cent.

"The CISF has recorded a recovery rate of 57.24 per cent while the CRPF has a recovery rate of 56.07 per cent," according to data updated till May.

A total of eight deaths have been recorded in these forces with four in the CISF and two each in the CRPF and the BSF.

The death rate in these total seven forces is about 0.61 per cent.

These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief.

All of them function under the command of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

