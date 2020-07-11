Pune, Jul 11 (PTI)A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, comprising 600 inmates and 174 staff, most of whom have recovered while four have died, an official said on Saturday.

Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-affected with 219 cases, followed by Mumbai Central Jail which has 181, while Akola and Solapur prisons have 72 and 62 cases respectively, the prisons department official said.

Also Read | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Tests Negative for COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

"Of the 596 inmates, 351 have recovered. Of the 174 jail staff who were infected, 93 have now recovered. Four inmates have died of the infection so far," he added.

Incidentally, Pune's Yerawada Central Jail, among the most crowded in the state, has reported only one COVID-19 case so far, officials pointed out.

Also Read | 'Cancel Final Year Exams of Delhi University and Other Central Universities': Arvind Kejriwal in Letter to PM Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)