Mumbai, August 19: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 13,165 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day count, taking its tally to 6,28,642, while 346 fresh deaths pushed the toll beyond the 21,000-mark, a health official said.

The previous single-day highest was 12,712 coronavirus cases, recorded on August 12.

With 13,165 fresh COVID-19, the cumulative figure of infected people in Maharashtra rose to 6,28,642. The state reported 346 deaths, taking the fatality tally to 21,033, said the health official.

Also, 9,011 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,46,881, he said. There are 1,60,413 active cases in the state at present, the official added. Mumbai reported 1,132 new cases and 46 deaths, taking its tally to 1,31,542 and the toll to 7,268.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 17,914, he added. Pune city reported 1,233 fresh cases along with 38 deaths, taking the tally to 82,907 and the toll to 2,169, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,28,642, new cases 13,165, deaths 21,033, discharged 4,46,881, active cases 1,60,413, people tested so far 33,37,848.

