Ballia (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Days after videos of two coronavirus patients complaining about inadequate facilities at state-run hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia go viral, the district administration is planning to shift the duo to Azamgarh.

In a video, a COVID-19 patient can be heard saying that he is having intense cough and breathing difficulties, but he is not being given any treatment in the government hospital.

The patient, a State Bank of India employee, also alleged that no doctor came to see the patients and no medicine was available in the hospital.

Another patient admitted at a L 1 government hospital in Revti area of the district, in a video, says that he was admitted to the facility on July 2. He rues that there is no drinking water, and bathrooms and toilets of the hospital are dirty.

Reacting to the issue, District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi on Sunday said both the patients will be shifted to a L 2 hospital in Azamgarh.

He also added that a chief medical officer visited the L 1 hospital on Saturday to look into the allegations, but found the charges levelled by the patient as baseless.

