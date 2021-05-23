Jaipur, May 23: In a bid to arrest the COVID-19 infection spread, the Rajasthan government announced the imposition of a three-tier lockdown in the state from May 24 to June 8.

The three-tier lockdown system is being implemented to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at three different levels. In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the decision and the new guidelines to be followed during the period. He also mentioned that the decision has been taken following a meeting with the state ministers earlier on May 22.

"Under the three-level public discipline lockdown, social behavior at the family, ward, village, city and state levels is being changed in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol. All people of the state will have to change their social behavior strictly by following these guidelines," CM Gehlot tweeted in Hindi on Sunday. Lockdown in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Three-Tier Lockdown from May 24 to June 8.

In the first stage, the government has asked people to not allow outsiders into their houses in order to keep children and the elders safe. It also advised that if necessary, open spaces should be used for meeting other people by following COVID-19 protocols.

In the second stage, locality and village levels will be monitored, wherein not more than five people would be allowed to gather. Under the third tier of restrictions, traffic from one city to another and from one village to another and between cities and villages would be completely banned. However, all medical emergencies and other permissible categories would be allowed. The chief minister also asked the village level monitoring committees to step up their roles in ensuring the restrictions under this tier. Lockdown in Delhi Extended by One More Week, Restrictions To Continue Till 5 AM of May 31, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Now, it will be mandatory for travellers coming from outside the state to submit the RT-PCR negative report, conducted within 72 hours, and the person will be quarantined for 15 days in case of non-submission of a negative test report.

Rajasthan reported 6,521 new cases, 113 deaths, and 16,520 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At present, the state has a total of 1,12,218 active cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)