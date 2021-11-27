Kohima, Nov 27 (PTI) Four new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours equalled the number of patients who were declared cured in the same period in Nagaland, a health official said.

The overall infections rose to 32,100 on Saturday while the death toll remained at 696 as no fresh fatality was reported for the sixth consecutive day, the official said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Dimapur district for the second consecutive day, he said.

The state had reported four new coronavirus cases on Friday, and 14 on Thursday.

As many as 30,207 people have recovered from the infection in the state so far and the COVID-19 recovery rate now is 94.10 per cent.

The active cases stood at 135, against 136 a day earlier, while 1,062 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,09,467 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,76,090 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,33,437 people till Friday.

