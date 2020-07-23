Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 23 (ANI): Sanitisation drive is being conducted in parts of Siliguri as 47 wards under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) which are under complete lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

This is the second phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown in the 47 wards under SMC area for the next seven days declared by the district level task force. The 'two days a week' lockdown throughout the state, also kick-starts today.

While commenting on the lockdown, Afsar Ahmad, a local resident said, "It is a good decision and everyone should follow. The growth in COVID cases is unpredictable."

"The police is also strictly implementing the lockdown. They are checking everyone and ensuring no one roams around," he added.

West Bengal will remain in lockdown on July 23, July 25 and July 29 from 6 am to 10 pm each day in the view of coronavirus outbreak, according to an order by the state government.

In light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the state government on Monday announced a lockdown in the state for two days every week starting from July 23. The two days of lockdown will be decided on a weekly basis.

According to the State Health Department on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,467 in Darjeeling district, including 558 active cases. So far, 15 deaths have been reported in the district, while 894 discharges have been reported. (ANI)

