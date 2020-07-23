New Delhi, July 23: PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project through video conferencing on Thursday. PM Modi said that he is giving a “Raksha Bandhan gift” to women of Manipur as he laid the foundation stone for the project. In his address, PM said that the Northeastern state is dealing with the double challenge of coronavirus and floods.

He also expressed his sympathies to all the affected families. "Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced. I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time," said PM Modi.

Further speaking about how the state government is trying to control the spread of coronavirus, he said, "The government is working day and night and has taken all steps to make necessary arrangements for the people of Manipur during the lockdown, and have made special arrangements to bring them back in the state." PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Nuclear Scientists for Achieving Criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3, Says It’s a Shining Example of ‘Make in India’.

Elaborating on the tourism potential in North East India, including Manipur, and how it remains unexplored PM Modi said, "Northeast India is a great symbol of India's natural, cultural diversity and cultural strength. In such a situation, tourism gets a lot of strength when modern infrastructure is built."

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project:

Northeastern India is dealing with double challenge (COVID19&floods). Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced. I express my sympathies to all affected families. I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/8TW0CN0N50 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

The Manipur Water Supply project was designed to provide FHTCs to remaining households in the Greater Imphal Planning area, 25 towns, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in 16 districts of Manipur. The project is an important achievement on behalf of the state government to achieve the goal of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ by 2024.

