Gurugram, Apr 2 (PTI) Eight people have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of earning through online gaming prize money and investment opportunities, police said on Tuesday.

The cybercrime racket was busted following a tipoff-based raid on Monday night in the Sector 52 area here, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Priyanshu Dewan said.

Also Read | Cancer Patient Dies After Being Denied Medical Care in Three Government Hospitals in Delhi, Family Alleges ‘Institutional Death’.

He said 28 mobile-phones and three laptops were also seized.

The accused would lure people on the pretext of providing them higher prize money through online games and opportunities to invest their earnings from gaming in different companies, according to police.

Also Read | Barabanki Road Accident: Four School Children Killed As Bus Overturns Into Pit in UP, Dozens Injured; Disturbing Videos Surface.

Sunil Kumar (42), the kingpin of the gang, Pawan (24), Arshdeep (27), Tarun (20), Parasdeep (19), Deepak, Himanshu (20), residents of Haryana, and Rajender (37), a native of Jammu and Kashmir, have been arrested.

"The fraud racket was being run by Sunil alias Sonu along with his associates. The investigation so far has revealed that a member of this racket also runs such illegal activities from Sri Lanka," Dewan said.

"Sunil, the kingpin of the racket, hired his associates on a salary and commission basis. He also gave them two per cent as a bonus from the defrauded amount. The racket was being run for the past one year," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and the Information Technology Act, Dewan said.

“We are questioning the accused and trying to nab other members of the gang", he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)