India News | Defamation Case Filed Against Tripura Cong Chief, MLA for Making 'false Allegation' Against Minister

Agartala, Nov 14 (PTI) A defamation case was filed against Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha and senior party MLA Sudip Roy Barman for allegedly defaming Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma by bringing baseless allegations, said a senior lawyer on Thursday.

Roy Barman had accused the minister and his family members of acquiring huge properties through corrupt practices during the Assembly session in September.

“A defamation case against Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha and Sudip Roy Barman has been filed in the West Tripura District and Sessions court on Wednesday for defaming Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma by bringing false allegations,” Public Prosecutor Biswajit Deb told PTI.

According to him, the minister described the allegations as baseless and aimed at tarnishing his image in the eyes of the people.

“After reports based on the allegations made by Roy Barman in a press conference were published in newspapers on September 7, the minister rejected them. The minister considers that the media reports also harmed his dignity before the public. After getting approval from the state government, I filed the