New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI): Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 38-year-old wanted criminal in connection with an attempt to murder case, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sudhir, a resident of Sultan Puri in Outer Delhi, was apprehended on January 10, the official said.

He is a known criminal in the Raj Park police station area and has 23 prior criminal cases registered against him, including murder, robbery and violations under the Arms Act, police said.

Sudhir was wanted in a case filed on December 14 at the Raj Park police station, which involved a property dispute and the serious injury of a person.

Acting on a tip-off about his movement in Outer Delhi, a police team laid a trap and arrested him.

During interrogation, Sudhir admitted to his involvement in the crime and revealed details of his criminal history.

He dropped out of school after the 8th grade and began working as a labourer before joining a gang involved in extortion, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

