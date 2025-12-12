New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): A dairyman's son was shot in Delhi's Shahadra on Thursday night while he was riding a motorcycle with his worker. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Yopgendra Rathore, a resident of Balbir Nagar.

Shahdara DSP, Prashant Gautam, shared the details of the incident, stating that the police received the information of the incident through a call from a woman at 10:30 pm, claiming that her husband had been shot. Upon reaching the spot, they found that the victim had suffered three bullet injuries.

Also Read | Shivraj Patil Dies: Congress Leader and Former Union Home Minister Passes Away at 90 at His Residence in Maharashtra's Latur.

The victim is currently in stable condition, according to the police official.

"We received a call around 10:30 pm. A woman said her husband had been shot. Our team reached the spot and found a man shot...He was riding on a motorcycle with his worker when he was shot from behind... He had three bullet injuries. He is in stable condition. He is 50 years old, his name is Yogendra Rathore, and he lives in Balbir Nagar. We are conducting our investigation."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Tragedy: 9 Killed As Bus Overturns on Ghat Road in Alluri Sitarama Raju, CM N Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief Over Deaths in Accident.

A probe has been launched, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)