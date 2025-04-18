New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory on Friday, citing potential flight delays due to shifting wind patterns in the airport's vicinity.

The advisory, issued at 0926 hrs today, states that air traffic flow management measures for flight arrivals will be implemented from 1230 IST to 1630 IST to ensure safe operations, in line with international and regulatory protocols.

According to the advisory, Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorities will prioritise passenger safety during this period. While flight arrivals may be affected, all other operations across the airport's terminals and three runways will continue normally.

Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information on flight schedules.

The airport authorities expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and thanked passengers for their understanding.

According to the IMD weather advisory, the national capital is expected to experience significant winds throughout the day today.

Specifically, on April 19, residents should prepare for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds. There is also a forecast for very light to light rainfall, which could add to the atmospheric conditions.

As of April 20, strong surface winds are anticipated to persist during daylight hours. (ANI)

