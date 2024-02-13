New Delhi, February 13: With several flight operations delayed on Tuesday due to low visibility amid fog, Delhi's IGI Airport has issued advisory for passengers. The advisory stated that flights which are not CAT III compliant may be affected and directed passengers to contact airlines for updated information.

"While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the advisory read. Delhi Weather Update: IGI Airport Issues Travel Advisory for Passengers As Flight Operations Affected Due to Dense Fog (Watch Video).

CAT III in aviation is a type of instrument landing system (ILS) approach that allows for landing in very low visibility conditions, such as fog, rain, or snow.According to India Meteorological Department visibility fell rapidly from 800m to 150m over some parts of Delhi. Delhi Weather Update: Several Flights, Trains Delayed in National Capital As Dense Fog Leads to Low Visibility (Watch Videos).

"Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab and Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam," IMD posted on X. "Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today).

