Several flights to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed and some were cancelled due to dense fog in Delhi on January 17. Several trains were also delayed while a few were cancelled amid the dense fog. A thick layer of fog in the past few days has disrupted air and rail traffic due to poor visibility. Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Spurs Travel Woes in National Capital, Around 30 Flights and Trains Delayed (Watch Videos).

Flights Delayed in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Passengers await the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country. Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport. pic.twitter.com/srYSDAfqkh — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Trains Delayed Amid Dense Fog

#WATCH | Delhi: "I have to travel to Kerala. My train- Kerala Express is five hours late from the scheduled time...," says a passenger Ajay at New Delhi Railway station https://t.co/vaqyNhQPiA pic.twitter.com/L9dOt1K1b9 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

